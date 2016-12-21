Pet food manufacturer to expand, add 130 jobs in Fort Smith
A pet food manufacturing facility in Fort Smith has announced plans for an expansion that will create 130 new jobs. Mars Petcare announced Wednesday that it will invest $72 million - with the potential to grow to $110 million - in the Fort Smith plant, which produces dog food and cat food under the Cesar, Nutro and Sheba brand names.
