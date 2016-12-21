Nurse sentenced to ARD in patient fall case
A licensed practical nurse who was formerly employed at the Mt. Laurel Nursing Home in Clearfield was placed in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program by Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for her involvement in the neglect of a care dependent person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Karth guilty plea thread erased in 30 minutes
|8 hr
|Internet daycare
|56
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|17 hr
|Gene P Is A Reader
|22
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|tough guy
|88
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Wed
|Crackermeat
|22
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Wed
|Christy Fat
|4
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Gene Parmesan
|358
|Food poisoning at Race Street Brew Works
|Tue
|Gene Is
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC