Never Too Old For Santa

Friday Dec 23

Gila Stucke, 83, of Clearfield is seen here taking her first ever picture with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas. Her great grandson, seven year old Lawson Coolbaugh, asked her to join in the photo.

