Never Too Old For Santa
Gila Stucke, 83, of Clearfield is seen here taking her first ever picture with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas. Her great grandson, seven year old Lawson Coolbaugh, asked her to join in the photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
