More

More

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

They've been classified as runaways. Anyone who knows where either teen might be is asked to call State Police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Our School District Have A 'Poor Tray'? 10 hr mom 26
Why Y'all So Scared of Gene? Sun social misfits 26
Arrest Warrants Issued... Sun Cheesefries 29
Bill Shaw Jr, please stop beating women Sun Bill 4
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Dec 23 math 23
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) Dec 21 tough guy 88
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... Dec 21 Christy Fat 4
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,035

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC