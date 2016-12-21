Mitten tree at Shaw Library
The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw at Clearfield is again hosting the Clearfield County Chapter of Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees' annual mitten tree through Dec. 20. Items being collected include mittens, gloves, scarves, hats, earmuffs and socks for all ages. The items collected will be donated to the Salvation Army in Clearfield.
