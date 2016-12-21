Man found dead in Flagstaff, possibly from exposure
The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Flagstaff police say 63-year-old Thomas Edison was unresponsive when a woman found him near an elementary school on Sunday morning. He had a faint pulse at the time.
