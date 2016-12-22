Luzier's Hearings Continued for Allegedly Neglecting Child, Fighting with Woman
Preliminary hearings were continued until Dec. 28 for Nicole L. Luzier, 27, of Clearfield, who has been accused of neglecting her child and fighting with a woman. Luzier has been charged by Lawrence Township police with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and disorderly conduct.
