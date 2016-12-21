Ireland, Nevling preside over preliminary hearings at centralized court
The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judges Richard Ireland and Jerome Nevling last Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail: a Justin S. Bloom, 27, of Morrisdale, continued to Jan. 11, charged with materially false written statement-purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm. a Davin Kane Royce Gower, 23, of Philipsburg, continued until Jan. 11, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, duties at stop sign, driving at a safe speed, careless driving, trespass by motor vehicle, reckless driving and failure to use seatbelt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Karth guilty plea thread erased in 30 minutes
|8 hr
|Internet daycare
|56
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|17 hr
|Gene P Is A Reader
|22
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|tough guy
|88
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Wed
|Crackermeat
|22
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Wed
|Christy Fat
|4
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Gene Parmesan
|358
|Food poisoning at Race Street Brew Works
|Tue
|Gene Is
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC