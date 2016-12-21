How many women can have baby in your city? SKorea shuts site
South Korea's government has closed its website that drew fury for showing the number of women in childbearing age by each city district and region. The Ministry of the Interior's website featuring the pink birth map remained closed on Friday, a day after its launch, showing instead a notice that the site is undergoing corrections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freeloading scum
|2 hr
|Itch bag
|3
|Delete away you puke, you will always be a woma...
|3 hr
|Beaufort T Justice
|7
|Eric Jacobson
|5 hr
|Chickenwings
|5
|Hey Bill Shaw, make a New Years resolution to n...
|8 hr
|Uncle Facts
|1
|Groundhog Day
|8 hr
|InDAknow
|14
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|9 hr
|Gene Loves You
|31
|Free soap, smelly people (Oct '09)
|10 hr
|Mr Bubbles
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC