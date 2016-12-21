How many women can have baby in your ...

How many women can have baby in your city? SKorea shuts site

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

South Korea's government has closed its website that drew fury for showing the number of women in childbearing age by each city district and region. The Ministry of the Interior's website featuring the pink birth map remained closed on Friday, a day after its launch, showing instead a notice that the site is undergoing corrections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freeloading scum 2 hr Itch bag 3
Delete away you puke, you will always be a woma... 3 hr Beaufort T Justice 7
Eric Jacobson 5 hr Chickenwings 5
Hey Bill Shaw, make a New Years resolution to n... 8 hr Uncle Facts 1
Groundhog Day 8 hr InDAknow 14
Why Y'all So Scared of Gene? 9 hr Gene Loves You 31
Free soap, smelly people (Oct '09) 10 hr Mr Bubbles 7
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC