Hawkins, Nevling preside over preliminary hearings at Centralized Court
The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judges James Hawkins and Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail: a Darrell L. Taylor, 27, of Clearfield, guilty plea, use/possession of marijuana. Marijuana-small amount, personal use was withdrawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr, please stop beating women
|17 hr
|Uncle Facts
|1
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|Fri
|St Nicholas
|25
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Fri
|math
|23
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|Dec 21
|tough guy
|88
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Dec 21
|Christy Fat
|4
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|Gene Parmesan
|358
|Food poisoning at Race Street Brew Works
|Dec 20
|Gene Is
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC