Harzinski earns leadership award
A Widener University School of Engineering student has earned national recognition from the American Society of Civil Engineers. Derek Harzinski, a student member of the ASCE, was selected by ASCE's Committee on Student Members to receive the 2016 ASCE Student Leadership Award.
