Gavlak Waives Charges for Stealing Money from Cash Register
A Houtzdale man accused of stealing money from the cash register at a local dollar store waived the charges to court Wednesday at his preliminary hearing at the Clearfield County Jail. Robert Stephen Gavlak II, 26, of Houtzdale has been charged by state police at Clearfield with theft by unlawful taking.
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr, please stop beating women
|8 hr
|wow
|8
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|10 hr
|Gene Parmesan PI
|27
|Does Our School District Have A 'Poor Tray'?
|Mon
|mom
|26
|Arrest Warrants Issued...
|Dec 25
|Cheesefries
|29
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Dec 23
|math
|23
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|Dec 21
|tough guy
|88
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Dec 21
|Christy Fat
|4
