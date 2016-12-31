GANT's Top Feel-Good Stories of 2016
Rural King Supply has plans to open its doors the second week of March in Clearfield. It will be located in the former K-Mart building in the Save-A-Lot Plaza, according to PennMark Community Liaison Dr. William Grigsby.
