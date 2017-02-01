GANT's Most-Read Stories of 2016
During Centralized Court today at the Clearfield County Jail, an ex-NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles who has been accused of assaulting and threatening his girlfriend locally had his preliminary hearing continued for six months in order for him to complete anger management. CLEARFIELD - A Clearfield man has been accused of causing injuries, which killed a young dog, while he was intoxicated, according to court paperwork filed with Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland's Office.
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Auntie facts
|360
|Curwensville Streaker on 1/2/17
|2 hr
|Auntie facts
|9
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|bring back bincat
|165
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|6 hr
|Gene P Stands Alone
|33
|Heading to Dingers... (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|Sammi
|3
|Q-Bert!!! Yet to comment on Joe Marino charges
|Tue
|Oppurtune
|58
|Is this really what druggies do when they are h... (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Clint
|10
