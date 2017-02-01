GANT's Most-Read Stories of 2016

During Centralized Court today at the Clearfield County Jail, an ex-NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles who has been accused of assaulting and threatening his girlfriend locally had his preliminary hearing continued for six months in order for him to complete anger management. CLEARFIELD - A Clearfield man has been accused of causing injuries, which killed a young dog, while he was intoxicated, according to court paperwork filed with Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland's Office.

