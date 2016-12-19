GANT Weekend Police Blotter

GANT Weekend Police Blotter

Monday Dec 19

State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred Thursday or Friday on Alton Street in Chester Hill Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a Christmas laser light that belonged to the victim.

