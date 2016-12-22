GANT Police Blotter
State police reported a hit-and-run occurred Tuesday on the Philipsburg-Bigler Highway in Boggs Township. According to the report, a vehicle was likely traveling north with a garbage bag in its rear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr, please stop beating women
|17 hr
|Uncle Facts
|1
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|Fri
|St Nicholas
|25
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Fri
|math
|23
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|Dec 21
|tough guy
|88
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Dec 21
|Christy Fat
|4
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|Gene Parmesan
|358
|Food poisoning at Race Street Brew Works
|Dec 20
|Gene Is
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC