Escape attempt by convicted killer fails in SW Idaho
Authorities say an escape attempt by a convicted killer at the medium security Idaho State Correctional Institution near Kuna in southwest Idaho has failed. The Idaho Department of Correction says John Delling on Wednesday climbed over two 6-foot management fences but did not get past two more 12-foot fences topped with razor wire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrett Arrietta Drug Dealer (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|My darlin
|32
|The POPO (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Cosby
|4
|LGBTQ in fair parade this year!
|2 hr
|George
|25
|Q-Bert!!! Yet to comment on Joe Marino charges
|2 hr
|Ralph
|49
|Suzanne Mosch (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|Shandling
|31
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|2 hr
|Sour
|24
|City of Clearfield
|2 hr
|Gilbert
|28
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC