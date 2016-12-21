Escape attempt by convicted killer fa...

Escape attempt by convicted killer fails in SW Idaho

13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Authorities say an escape attempt by a convicted killer at the medium security Idaho State Correctional Institution near Kuna in southwest Idaho has failed. The Idaho Department of Correction says John Delling on Wednesday climbed over two 6-foot management fences but did not get past two more 12-foot fences topped with razor wire.

