Elderly Clearfield man sentenced for harassing auto sales employees
Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry presided over a special sentencing on Dec. 21. Thomas A. Kennedy, 78, 9809 Clearfield-Curwensville Hwy., Clearfield, pleaded guilty to two separate cases of disorderly conduct. Kennedy, who was on probation at the time of the arrest, arrived at Little's Auto Sales in Lawrence Township on June 3 and began to argue with the owner of the business regarding the inspection sticker on a vehicle he purchased there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Jacobson
|1 hr
|Chickenwings
|5
|Hey Bill Shaw, make a New Years resolution to n...
|3 hr
|Uncle Facts
|1
|Delete away you puke, you will always be a woma...
|3 hr
|Dustin
|6
|Groundhog Day
|4 hr
|InDAknow
|14
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|5 hr
|Gene Loves You
|31
|Free soap, smelly people (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|Mr Bubbles
|7
|Ethanol Plant (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|Wolf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC