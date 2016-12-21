Elderly Clearfield man sentenced for ...

Elderly Clearfield man sentenced for harassing auto sales employees

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry presided over a special sentencing on Dec. 21. Thomas A. Kennedy, 78, 9809 Clearfield-Curwensville Hwy., Clearfield, pleaded guilty to two separate cases of disorderly conduct. Kennedy, who was on probation at the time of the arrest, arrived at Little's Auto Sales in Lawrence Township on June 3 and began to argue with the owner of the business regarding the inspection sticker on a vehicle he purchased there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric Jacobson 1 hr Chickenwings 5
Hey Bill Shaw, make a New Years resolution to n... 3 hr Uncle Facts 1
Delete away you puke, you will always be a woma... 3 hr Dustin 6
Groundhog Day 4 hr InDAknow 14
Why Y'all So Scared of Gene? 5 hr Gene Loves You 31
Free soap, smelly people (Oct '09) 6 hr Mr Bubbles 7
Ethanol Plant (Oct '09) 6 hr Wolf 2
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,132 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC