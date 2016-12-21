Elderly Clearfield man sentenced for harassing auto sales employees

Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry presided over a special sentencing on Dec. 21. Thomas A. Kennedy, 78, 9809 Clearfield-Curwensville Hwy., Clearfield, pleaded guilty to two separate cases of disorderly conduct. Kennedy, who was on probation at the time of the arrest, arrived at Little's Auto Sales in Lawrence Township on June 3 and began to argue with the owner of the business regarding the inspection sticker on a vehicle he purchased there.

