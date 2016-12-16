Clearfield Borough Council Discusses Proposed Consolidation
Preparations continue for a critical step in the process of the proposed consolidation of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township into one municipality. At Thursday's meeting, members of the Clearfield Borough Council had the opportunity to question members of the Clearfield/Lawrence Consolidation Committee with any concerns they may have prior to the Jan. 19 meeting of the Consolidation Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Karth guilty plea thread erased in 30 minutes
|8 hr
|Internet daycare
|56
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|16 hr
|Gene P Is A Reader
|22
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|tough guy
|88
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Wed
|Crackermeat
|22
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Wed
|Christy Fat
|4
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Gene Parmesan
|358
|Food poisoning at Race Street Brew Works
|Tue
|Gene Is
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC