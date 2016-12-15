CAST Plans Holiday Concert

CAST Plans Holiday Concert

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: GantDaily.com

The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre will present a Christmas Concert Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at West Side United Methodist Church, located at 317 Nichols St. in Clearfield. The concert will start with a performance by the High Voltage Youth Show Choir, singing and dancing to festive favorites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nick Karth guilty plea thread erased in 30 minutes 8 hr Internet daycare 56
Why Y'all So Scared of Gene? 16 hr Gene P Is A Reader 22
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) 23 hr tough guy 88
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Wed Crackermeat 22
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... Wed Christy Fat 4
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) Tue Gene Parmesan 358
Food poisoning at Race Street Brew Works Tue Gene Is 3
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,526

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC