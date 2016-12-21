Birthdays

Birthdays

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Progress

The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pa. not one of the 19 states raising minimum wa... 52 min Jan 1st 1
Delete away you puke, you will always be a woma... 7 hr Reality 1
Freeloading scum 8 hr Itch bag 1
Eric Jacobson 12 hr Dawg crazy 1
Why Y'all So Scared of Gene? Wed Gene Parmesan PI 27
Does Our School District Have A 'Poor Tray'? Dec 26 mom 26
Arrest Warrants Issued... Dec 25 Cheesefries 29
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,748

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC