Ammerman presides over plea and sentencing court

Derik L. Rougeux, 26, 315 E. Locust St., Clearfield, was ordered to serve 48 days to one year in addition to one year consecutive probation on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He received a $200 fine, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, and attend counseling as recommended by his probation officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.