Patrol: School bus rear-ended, 5 injured in Cle Elum

6 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The Washington State Patrol says it cited the driver of a semi-truck that rear-ended a school bus in Cle Elum, injuring five people. Two adult passengers and two child passengers in the school bust were injured, along with the bus driver.

