Patrol: School bus rear-ended, 5 injured in Cle Elum
The Washington State Patrol says it cited the driver of a semi-truck that rear-ended a school bus in Cle Elum, injuring five people. Two adult passengers and two child passengers in the school bust were injured, along with the bus driver.
