Getting There: I-90 to be free-flowin...

Getting There: I-90 to be free-flowing during upcoming holiday weekend - Mon, 22 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this May 28, 2010, file photo, the rush-hour commute starts in early afternoon on Interstate 405 on the Westside of Los Angeles as commuters and vacationers hit the road for Memorial Day. This year, AAA is forecasting that 39.3 million will be traveling at least 50 miles from home from May 25 through May 29. Barricades and lane restrictions are being removed from eastbound Interstate 90 this coming weekend to make room for Memorial Day traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cle Elum Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News John Wayne Pioneer Trail supporters head to Oly... (Apr '16) Oct '16 Lindsay 2
News Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16) Jun '16 kathrin huber 2
Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16) Jan '16 TRA 1
News Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smile Specialist 1
News 'Disastrous': Low snow, heat eat away at Northw... (Sep '15) Dec '15 Into The Night 5
News Small 3.3 quake near Cle Elum (Apr '15) Apr '15 goings on 1
See all Cle Elum Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cle Elum Forum Now

Cle Elum Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cle Elum Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Cle Elum, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC