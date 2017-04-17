USCG Cutter Munro Powered by GE
GE's Marine Solutions announced that the U.S. Coast Guard commissioned Munro, a new National Security Cutter , on April 1 in Seattle, Washington. All of thenew Legend class cutters use the same COmbined Diesel And Gas turbine propulsion system featuring one GE LM2500 gas turbine and two diesel engines.
