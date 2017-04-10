Thinning forests aims to reduce fire ...

Thinning forests aims to reduce fire risk

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Star Tribune

The Nature Conservancy is selectively logging dry forests in Washington's Central Cascades as part of a long-term plan to make thousands of privately owned forestland more resilient to fire, disease and climate change. A century of wildfire suppression has resulted in overgrown tree stands that are ripe for fire, so the group is weeding out smaller trees that can serve as kindling for fires.

