Thinning forests aims to reduce fire ...

Thinning forests aims to reduce fire risk

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Feb. 22, 2017, photo, a log yarder hauls a log up a steep slope where a crew is thinning a 100-acre patch on private land owned by the Nature Conservancy overlooking Cle Elum Lake, in Cle Elum, Wash. As part of a broader plan by the nonprofit environmental group to restore the pine forests of the Central Cascades so they are more resilient to wildfires and climate change, they're cutting down trees to save the forest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cle Elum Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News John Wayne Pioneer Trail supporters head to Oly... (Apr '16) Oct '16 Lindsay 2
News Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16) Jun '16 kathrin huber 2
Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16) Jan '16 TRA 1
News Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smile Specialist 1
News 'Disastrous': Low snow, heat eat away at Northw... (Sep '15) Dec '15 Into The Night 5
News Small 3.3 quake near Cle Elum (Apr '15) Apr '15 goings on 1
See all Cle Elum Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cle Elum Forum Now

Cle Elum Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cle Elum Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cle Elum, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,338 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC