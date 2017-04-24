Thinning forests aims to reduce fire risk
In this Feb. 22, 2017, photo, a log yarder hauls a log up a steep slope where a crew is thinning a 100-acre patch on private land owned by the Nature Conservancy overlooking Cle Elum Lake, in Cle Elum, Wash. As part of a broader plan by the nonprofit environmental group to restore the pine forests of the Central Cascades so they are more resilient to wildfires and climate change, they're cutting down trees to save the forest.
