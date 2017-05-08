Summer construction to begin on I-90

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A number of road-improvement projects will cause delays for drivers this spring and summer on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. "This year there will be multiple projects along I-90, which means drivers need to be prepared for slow downs and plan for a longer trip," said Todd Trepanier, WSDOT regional administrator.

