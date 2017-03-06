Storm clobbers Cascades, prompts snow...

Storm clobbers Cascades, prompts snow advisory in Spokane region - Tue, 07 Mar 2017 PST

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A warm front pushing northward from Oregon combined with cold air left in place from a cool flow out of the northwest that started last weekend. Tuesday's storm brought heavy snow to the Cascades, where Interstate 90 became the scene of numerous accidents from Elk Heights near Cle Elum to the bottom of Snoqualmie Pass west of the crest.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Kittitas County was issued at March 07 at 2:47PM PST

Cle Elum, WA

