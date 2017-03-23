Mobile home fire claims family pet

Mobile home fire claims family pet

Wednesday Mar 15

Deputies were dispatched around 1:33 am along with the Kittitas County Fire District 7, Cle Elum Fire, and Roslyn Fire units, to a mobile home fire in the 1000 block of McDonald Road outside of Cle Elum. When crews arrived the majority of the trailer was on fire.

Cle Elum, WA

Comments made yesterday: 24,863 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,407

