Mobile home fire claims family pet
Deputies were dispatched around 1:33 am along with the Kittitas County Fire District 7, Cle Elum Fire, and Roslyn Fire units, to a mobile home fire in the 1000 block of McDonald Road outside of Cle Elum. When crews arrived the majority of the trailer was on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cle Elum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|John Wayne Pioneer Trail supporters head to Oly... (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Lindsay
|2
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
|'Disastrous': Low snow, heat eat away at Northw... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Into The Night
|5
|Small 3.3 quake near Cle Elum (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|goings on
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cle Elum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC