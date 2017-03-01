Get some northern exposure in Roslyn and Cle Elum - Sun, 05 Mar 2017 PST

First, scenes from the 1977 film " Joyride " - starring Melanie Griffith, Robert Carradine and Desi Arnaz Jr. - were shot in the town's historic main street. Better known, however, was the 1979 film " The Runner Stumbles ," in which Roslyn portrayed the fictional rural town of Solona, Michigan, in what became Oscar-winning director Stanley Kramer's last film.

