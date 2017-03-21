Fatality reported in I-90 crashes amid heavy snow Troopers are...
Cle Elum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|22
|John Wayne Pioneer Trail supporters head to Oly... (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Lindsay
|2
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
|'Disastrous': Low snow, heat eat away at Northw... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Into The Night
|5
|Small 3.3 quake near Cle Elum (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|goings on
|1
