Six sent to hospitals following Sunda...

Six sent to hospitals following Sunday accident on Blewett Pass

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Six people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 97 about 16 miles north of Cle Elum. According to Washington State Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Nichole Carlson, 21 of Duvall, was headed northbound when it attempted to pass another vehicle in the northbound passing lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cle Elum Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb 3 Silly Kitty 20
News John Wayne Pioneer Trail supporters head to Oly... (Apr '16) Oct '16 Lindsay 2
News Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16) Jun '16 kathrin huber 2
Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16) Jan '16 TRA 1
News Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smile Specialist 1
News 'Disastrous': Low snow, heat eat away at Northw... (Sep '15) Dec '15 Into The Night 5
News Small 3.3 quake near Cle Elum (Apr '15) Apr '15 goings on 1
See all Cle Elum Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cle Elum Forum Now

Cle Elum Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cle Elum Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cle Elum, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,685 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC