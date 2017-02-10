Feds seeking input on North Cascades grizzly bear plan
Federal officials want residents to weigh in on its proposal to restore the population of grizzly bears to the rugged landscape of the North Cascades in Washington state. The first of several open houses begins in Cle Elum Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cle Elum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb 3
|Silly Kitty
|20
|John Wayne Pioneer Trail supporters head to Oly... (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Lindsay
|2
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
|Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TRA
|1
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
|'Disastrous': Low snow, heat eat away at Northw... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Into The Night
|5
|Small 3.3 quake near Cle Elum (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|goings on
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cle Elum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC