Feds seeking input on North Cascades ...

Feds seeking input on North Cascades grizzly bear plan

3 hrs ago

Federal officials want residents to weigh in on its proposal to restore the population of grizzly bears to the rugged landscape of the North Cascades in Washington state. The first of several open houses begins in Cle Elum Monday.

