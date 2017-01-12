WSU student dies in car crash on I-90...

WSU student dies in car crash on I-90 returning to Pullman on Saturday

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Daily Evergreen

One WSU student died and three more were seriously injured in a nine-car pileup Saturday afternoon during a snowstorm in North-Central Washington. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore said there was a three-car crash around 2 p.m. west of Cle Elum on Interstate 90. Sophomore Dashiell Mortell died at the scene.

