Vancouver brothers injured in fatal I...

Vancouver brothers injured in fatal Interstate 90 crash

20 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

Two Vancouver brothers are recovering in a Seattle hospital after they were injured in a fatal crash Saturday on their way back to Washington State University. John Crawford, 18, and Justin Crawford, 21, were passengers in a 1996 Ford Explorer traveling on Interstate 90 about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

