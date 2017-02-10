Student deaths revive concerns about roads to Pullman
The recent deaths of two Washington State University students while driving back from winter break have revived concerns about the safety of roadways leading to the rural college town of Pullman . Some students and parents are criticizing WSU officials for not delaying last Monday's start of classes because of hazardous driving conditions due to winter storms.
