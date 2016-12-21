Marson and Marson to merge with Tum-A-Lum

Local building supply retailer Marson and Marson Lumber has announced it will merge its four-store chain with a similar-sized lumber and supply company located in Oregon. The 61-year-old Marson and Marson company - with stores in Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Chelan and Cle Elum - will begin operation as part of the Tum-A-Lum Lumber company on Jan. 3. The local stores will continue to operate under the Marson and Marson name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.