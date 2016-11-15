Driver struck, killed while trying to retrieve items in road
The Washington State Patrol says a 65-year-old driver who parked on the shoulder of the road to retrieve lost items was struck and killed by another vehicle. The patrol says Richard Pearson, of Wenatchee, was removing items in the eastbound lane of State Route 970 when he was hit.
