Montchanin Builders Joins Forces with New Castle County's Workforce Program

CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montchanin Builders is collaborating with New Castle County's Workforce Program to provide affordable housing options to Delaware residents. Born out of a desire to make the dream of home ownership a reality for hard-working denizens, the program will offer attractive financial incentives on new construction homes located in Montchanin's flagship residential development, Darley Green, located in Claymont's Renaissance District.

