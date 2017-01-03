Man charged with robbing pharmacy near off-duty officer
A man is under arrest for robbing a pharmacy and apparently didn't know who was outside when he was trying to make his getaway. Delaware State Police say it happened at about 5:20pm Monday at the Rite Aid on Naamans Road in Claymont.
