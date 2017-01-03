Arrest made in Milford CVS strong-arm...

Arrest made in Milford CVS strong-armed robbery

Friday Dec 30 Read more: WMDT

Milford Police say that public tips regarding the CVS robbery on December 24th led to the identification and arrest of the suspect by the New Castle County Police Department. Christina M. McBride, 31, of Claymont was arrested and charged with first degree robbery, third degree assault, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

