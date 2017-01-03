Arrest made in Milford CVS strong-armed robbery
Milford Police say that public tips regarding the CVS robbery on December 24th led to the identification and arrest of the suspect by the New Castle County Police Department. Christina M. McBride, 31, of Claymont was arrested and charged with first degree robbery, third degree assault, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Claymont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Description of Claymont (Dec '12)
|Jan '16
|Jimeastport
|10
|DELAWARE: Mother of two missing since Sunday party (Jul '08)
|May '15
|J T Kirk
|22
|Ronald D. Edwards (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|floodmaker3
|2
|7328 (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|flood3375
|1
|Vince Doran (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|curious
|1
|jen schroeder (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|mcss07
|1
Find what you want!
Search Claymont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC