Nation-Now 1 hour ago 6:58 p.m.Police...

Nation-Now 1 hour ago 6:58 p.m.Police: Man had 122 bags of heroin in his underwear

Next Story Prev Story
Aug 31, 2016 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

New Castle County Police arrested a 21-year-old man following a two-month drug investigation at Summit Chase Apartments in Wilmington. The county's Drug Control Squad in June received information about a man selling heroin and crack-cocaine in the greater Claymont and northern Wilmington area, according to Officer First Class JP Piser, a spokesman for the police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claymont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Oct '16 Jdpflagirl63 52
Description of Claymont (Dec '12) Jan '16 Jimeastport 10
News DELAWARE: Mother of two missing since Sunday party (Jul '08) May '15 J T Kirk 22
News Ronald D. Edwards (Jan '15) Feb '15 floodmaker3 2
7328 (Nov '14) Nov '14 flood3375 1
Vince Doran (Jun '14) Jun '14 curious 1
jen schroeder (Feb '14) Feb '14 mcss07 1
See all Claymont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claymont Forum Now

Claymont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claymont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Claymont, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,167 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC