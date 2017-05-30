Last Word: Don McMinn, Frayser's Recovery and The Clean Line
Back in the late 1970s when Beale Street was still rotting and behind chain link fences and Downtown Memphis was in recovery in every sense of the word, there was a poster of Don McMinn standing in front of the statue of W.C. Handy on Beale with his back to the camera spreading open the raincoat he was wearing in Handy's direction. The caption was something about exposing the world to the blues.
