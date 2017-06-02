Clarksville Police requests assistance Identifying Burglary Suspect
Clarksville, TN - Clarksville Police is requesting the public's assistance identifying individuals that burglarized a business at the 1400 Block of Madison Street, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items.
