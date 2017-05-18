What's red, white and blue? Tires

Thursday Read more: Tire Business

The announcement last week that Nokian Tyres P.L.C. is going ahead with plans to build an 830,000 sq.-ft. plant in Tennessee - an investment of $360 million over five years - marks the fifth new tire plant project announced in the past four years.

