Visit Clarksville, Chamber of Commerc...

Visit Clarksville, Chamber of Commerce add 'Notable Clarksvillians' Section to websites

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Clarksville Online

Whether you've lived in the Clarksville area for most of your life, or you relatively new to the area, you might be surprised to learn about some of the more famous Americans who have connections to the community. With a list totaling almost 70 individuals, Visit Clarksville officials decided to add a new section to their website that would showcase some of the area's most accomplished residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Tennessee ... (Oct '10) 6 hr That fart 315
Ted Hall May 29 Lifes2short 1
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? May 25 john_e_swingerrr 4
swingers club in town? (May '11) May 24 Big poppa 35
bars May 24 Smrtazz 5
Billy the kid May 23 I knew him 3
News Clarksville Man Hits Top Ten Most Wanted (Jul '08) May 18 Concerned 15
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC