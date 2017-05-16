Set Sail with the Swashbuckling Musical Comedy the Pirates of Penzance, Jr, 5/26 - 6/17
Sentimental pirates, bumbling policemen, dim-witted young lovers, dewy-eyed daughters and an eccentric Major-General are just a few of the characters dropping anchor at the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville. The Roxy Regional School of the Arts presents Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, JR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|57 min
|Turkey hunter
|17
|apsu to give up football program (Oct '16)
|59 min
|Deep Purple
|8
|Ruby Tuesday's
|3 hr
|Sam
|3
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Coach
|25
|Swingers club in Clarksville or near by?
|9 hr
|newhottness
|2
|Lookking for like minded people
|9 hr
|newhottness
|3
|Attorney mize
|Tue
|Brittany
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC