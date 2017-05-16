Set Sail with the Swashbuckling Music...

Set Sail with the Swashbuckling Musical Comedy the Pirates of Penzance, Jr, 5/26 - 6/17

Sentimental pirates, bumbling policemen, dim-witted young lovers, dewy-eyed daughters and an eccentric Major-General are just a few of the characters dropping anchor at the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville. The Roxy Regional School of the Arts presents Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, JR.

