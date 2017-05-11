Saint Thomas Health Mobile Mammography Coach to be at Hilltop Supermarket Saturday, May 13th
The Saint Thomas Health Our Mission in Motion Mobile Mammography Coach will be at Hilltop Supermarket's parking lot from 9:00am until 3:00pm on Saturday, May 13th, 2017. The coach provides mammography for women who cannot afford the time away from work for appropriate screenings.
