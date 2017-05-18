Ryan Neff and Miss May I to Release N...

Ryan Neff and Miss May I to Release New Album 'Shadows Inside'

Thursday May 18

With the release of their sixth full-length studio album, Shadows Inside, less than a month away, Metalcore heavy hitters MISS MAY I are thrilled to unleash their new music video for the record's title track. Slated for a June 2 release on the band's new label, Sharptone Records, Shadows Inside is the follow up to Miss May I's critically acclaimed efforts 'Deathless' and 'Rise of the Lion', which debuted at #5 & #6 on the Billboard Rock Charts, respectively.

Clarksville, TN

